IFG Advisory LLC Buys 9,288 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

