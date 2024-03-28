CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$365,867.79 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total transaction of C$365,867.79.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.50. 17,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.62. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$74.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

