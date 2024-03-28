Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $561.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,409. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $563.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.00 and a 200 day moving average of $526.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

