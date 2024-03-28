Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,194 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $164,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IDV stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

