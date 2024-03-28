Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Down 42.1% in March

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 29th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Price Performance

Shares of Pervasip stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,386. Pervasip has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

