Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,609 shares during the period. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises approximately 1.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 251,090 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TLK stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,798. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

