Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Up 177.6% in March

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,208,100 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the February 29th total of 2,236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,693.7 days.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
Shares of Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $5.47.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
