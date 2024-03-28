Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 2,485,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,717,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 1,120,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

