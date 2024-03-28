IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 12,079 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,967. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

