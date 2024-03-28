Next Level Private LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

