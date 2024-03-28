Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds Sells 3,033 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT opened at 57.75 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of 45.05 and a 52 week high of 74.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

