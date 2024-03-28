First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 481,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

