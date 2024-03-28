First National Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 15,196 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 560,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after buying an additional 189,088 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

