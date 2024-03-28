Next Level Private LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,532,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,060,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,365,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

