Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $229,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MCK stock opened at $538.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $540.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.70.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
