Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trend Micro Price Performance
TMICY opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.66. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.80.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $439.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Micro
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.