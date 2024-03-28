Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TMICY opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.66. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $439.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

