iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Cut by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.31. 830,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,376. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

