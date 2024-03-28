Hill Island Financial LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Chevron by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.10. 4,536,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.65.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.