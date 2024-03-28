Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of BATS FDEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 83,858 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

