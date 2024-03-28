Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the February 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Great Eagle stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Eagle has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

