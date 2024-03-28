Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

GRRRW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

