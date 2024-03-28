Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 29,006,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,381,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

