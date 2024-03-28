First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.10.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

