CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Sells $28,006.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 777,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,017. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

