Sterling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 240,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average of $429.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.68 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

