Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

MDT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,606. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.