Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,312. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

