Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $191.40. 447,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

