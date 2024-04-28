Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,716,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.3 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.