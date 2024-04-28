4,900 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after buying an additional 694,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after buying an additional 603,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,349,000 after buying an additional 189,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after buying an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

