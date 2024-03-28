Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 14,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $581.24. 125,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.80. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

