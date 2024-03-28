West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 64,323 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,323 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 31.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,560. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

