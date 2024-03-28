BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.18 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $70,892.25 or 0.99950799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $880.39 million and $1.18 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00142620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,601.6856936 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,149,222.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.