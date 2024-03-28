Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.77 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $7.55 or 0.00010639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $212.04 million and $14.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,892.25 or 0.99950799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00142620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.39720727 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,014,438.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.