ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.85 and last traded at $97.19. 179,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 378,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $3,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

