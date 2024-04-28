Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rambus by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after buying an additional 861,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after acquiring an additional 515,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 805,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 452,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

