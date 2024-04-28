Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

