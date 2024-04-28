Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 7,515 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.67% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAPR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $118,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

