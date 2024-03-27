Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,745,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,740,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.

SPRY stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,116. The company has a market capitalization of $965 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.78. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPRY. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

