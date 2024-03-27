Critical Review: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% ICF International 4.21% 13.94% 5.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ICF International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nukkleus and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ICF International has a consensus target price of $162.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Volatility & Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and ICF International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A ICF International $1.96 billion 1.43 $82.61 million $4.35 34.55

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Summary

ICF International beats Nukkleus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

