Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Head to Head Comparison

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -11.40% 15.75% 8.19% Permianville Royalty Trust 24.20% 23.52% 23.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vermilion Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.15%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.28 -$176.01 million ($1.11) -10.67 Permianville Royalty Trust $10.35 million 4.31 $18.52 million $0.42 3.21

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Vermilion Energy pays out -26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Vermilion Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

