Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW opened at $0.79 on Friday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.