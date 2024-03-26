JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.02 and last traded at $195.98. Approximately 1,060,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,987,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $565.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.