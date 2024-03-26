Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Up 0.5%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 431,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,853,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

