Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Stock Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Baxter International by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,381,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,567,000 after buying an additional 17,533,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after buying an additional 1,098,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $215,935,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

