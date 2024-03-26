FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.70.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

