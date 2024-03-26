Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

