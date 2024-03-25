CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$170.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.36.

CGI Stock Down 2.0 %

CGI Company Profile

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$151.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$143.37. The firm has a market cap of C$31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI has a 52-week low of C$125.27 and a 52-week high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

