Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $202.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $166.35 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 95.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

