BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$4.00” Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.93.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1801932 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17. Also, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,218 shares of company stock valued at $297,687. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.